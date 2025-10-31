Autonomous overload?

truck developers and manufacturers are rapidly expanding operations.

Additionally, state departments of transportation have established an autonomous trucking corridor, while another is considering autonomous truck convoys.

Recently relaxed regulations preceded this rush of autonomous trucks.

In September, International Motors announced its intention to test autonomous fleet operations on Interstate 35 between Dallas and Laredo, Texas, through a partnership with PlusAI.

The trials were to be managed from International’s autonomous hub in San Antonio with a driver monitoring operations.

One month later, International announced its plans to advance the commercialization of its autonomous trucks.

“Building on our fleet trials in Texas, the collaboration with NVIDIA and PlusAI is an important step on our path to production,” said Tobias Glitterstam, senior vice president and chief strategy and transformation officer at International. “By combining automotive-grade computing and AI-native autonomous driving software with our deep customer relationships and insights, we’re supporting the future deployment of autonomous solutions that will deliver real value and reliability to the freight industry.”

International said its autonomous trucks are engineered with technology for “360-degree awareness” and “safe driverless operation in complex long-haul trucking environments.”

“We have to build for a future with thousands of self-driving trucks on the road and that requires not just cutting-edge AI-native autonomous driving technology, but relentless rigor in safety, reliability, and excellence in large-scale manufacturing,” said David Liu, CEO and co-founder of PlusAI.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has been vocal about the need for the federal government to create rules regarding autonomous technology.

“The federal government must require companies to provide data detailing the performance of their vehicles, including mandatory testing, safety and crash reporting requirements,” OOIDA wrote in August. “This will give the public direct and easy access to performance information about vehicles they share the road with.”

In a letter sent to the U.S. DOT in October, the Association outlined action needed to ensure road safety for all users. LL

Read more Land Line coverage of autonomous trucks.