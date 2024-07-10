Automatic emergency braking rule expected in 2025

A final rule to mandate automatic emergency braking systems on heavy-duty vehicles is not expected until next year.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Spring 2024 Unified Regulatory Agenda, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are now planning to unveil the rule in January. Previous projections targeted this past April.

Last year, the agencies issued a joint proposal that would require AEB systems and electronic stability control systems on new vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds.

The heavy vehicle proposal calls for all Class 7 and 8 vehicles – those weighing more than 26,000 pounds – to be required to meet the AEB standards three years after the rule takes effect. All Class 3 to 6 vehicles – those weighing 10,001 to 26,000 pounds – would be required to meet the AEB and electronic stability control requirements in four years. Small-volume manufacturers would have until five years after the final rule took effect. There would not be any retrofit requirements on existing heavy vehicles.

“The rulemaking is expected to establish performance standards and motor carrier maintenance requirements for AEB systems on heavy trucks and accompanying test procedures for measuring the performance of the AEB systems in NHTSA compliance testing,” the DOT wrote in a summary of the rulemaking.

During the formal comment period, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and individual truckers told the agencies that current AEB technologies are deficient and cited instances of false activations. Examples included false activations being triggered by shadows from an overpass or guardrails while traveling on a curve.

Meanwhile, an auto industry trade group has called NHTSA’s light-duty automatic emergency braking rule “practically impossible.”

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents Ford, General Motors and most leading automakers, asked NHTSA to reconsider the rule in a letter dated June 24.

“In several respects, the final rule establishes requirements that are not objective, not practicable or neither of these,” the group wrote. “In addition, the final rule failed to address some significant comments raising serious concerns related to feasibility, practicability and unintended consequences.”

NHTSA already issued its final rule that will make AEB technology standard on all passenger cars and light trucks by September 2029.

Although the heavy-duty rule is slated to be unveiled in January, the agencies have not submitted it to the White House Office of Management and Budget for review. That process often takes months or even a year or more. LL