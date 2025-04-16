Automated trucks now traveling on I-70

A plan to utilize automated trucks has been put in place by the Departments of Transportation in Ohio and Indiana.

In March 2024, the state DOTs announced an Interstate 70 Truck Automation Corridor stretching more than 160 miles between Columbus and Indianapolis.

On Monday, April 14, two automated trucks with platooning technology were deployed to deliver shipments for Marysville, Ohio-based Ease Logistics.

“Everything we do at ODOT is driven by safety,” ODOT Director Pam Boratyn said. “We’re committed to reducing deaths on our roadways, and vehicle automation technologies can be part of the solution. Many vehicles on the road today have some degree of automated driving systems including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and automatic braking. All of these features are designed to improve safety and reduce driver stress.”

State transportation officials said assessing how automated trucks perform in adverse weather conditions is a crucial component of the initiative.

“This project offers a real-world opportunity to demonstrate how proven automated driving systems can increase safety, strengthen supply chain resilience and ensure economic vitality,” said Maynard Factor, vice president of business development at Kratos Defense. “Operating along the I-70 corridor between Ohio and Indiana enables us to showcase performance in complex, all-weather conditions essential to Midwest freight operations and accelerates readiness for broad adoption.”

While traveling the I-70 corridor, the follower truck automatically steers, accelerates and brakes to ensure efficient vehicle coordination.

Professional drivers are in the cab of both automated trucks and have the ability to turn the automated technology off.

A purple light on the cab signals to law enforcement that the trucks are digitally connected.

“Harnessing truck automation technology is one of many innovative safety efforts underway at INDOT,” said INDOT Commissioner Lyndsay Quist. “In partnership with Ohio, our goal is to create a safer, lower-stress environment for all drivers.”

According to Ease, company drivers completed 260 hours of training in preparation.

“We’re focused on creating meaningful change in the industry, guided by a clear vision and a deep responsibility to lead,” Ease CEO and founder Peter Coratola Jr. said. “Through projects like this, we’re not only advancing innovation – we’re helping establish Ease and our region as national leaders in transportation.”

The nearly $9 million I-70 automated trucks project in Ohio and Indiana includes plans to continue deployment of varying levels of automation across daily freight operations. A request for proposals of additional deployments is expected to be sent by the state DOTs later this year. LL

