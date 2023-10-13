Automated driving systems proposal targeted for late 2023

Before the year is over, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is expected to release a proposal aimed at ensuring the safe deployment of commercial motor vehicles with automated driving systems.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s September 2023 Significant Rulemaking Report, FMCSA is scheduled to release a notice of proposed rulemaking on Dec. 29 regarding the safe integration of autonomous trucks.

“The proposed changes to the commercial motor vehicle operations, inspection, repair and maintenance regulations prioritize safety and security, promote innovation, foster a consistent regulatory approach to ADS-equipped commercial motor vehicles and recognize the difference between human operators and ADS,” the agency wrote.

In February, FMCSA released a supplemental advance notice of proposed rulemaking about automated driving systems to solicit feedback from the industry.

The supplemental notice asked for the public to provide feedback in three areas.

Notification by motor carriers operating level 4 or 5 automated driving system-equipped commercial motor vehicles

Oversight for remote assistants

Vehicle inspection and maintenance

FMCSA’s questions included:

Should FMCSA require motor carriers operating Level 4 or 5 automated driving system-equipped commercial motor vehicles to notify FMCSA before operating those vehicles in interstate commerce without a human driver behind the wheel? If so, what potential methods or procedures should be established to notify FMCSA of those operations?

To what extent should the federal requirements otherwise applicable to commercial drivers also apply to a remote assistant who is not expected to take control of the dynamic driving task of an automated-driving-system-equipped commercial motor vehicle operating at Level 4?

What technical barriers exist to conducting conventional roadside inspections (which require interactions with the human driver) of Level 4 or 5 automated-driving-system-equipped commercial motor vehicles, and what approaches currently exist or might be developed to remove those barriers?

A full listing of all of the questions posed in the notice can be found here.

FMCSA received about 180 comments on the notice, and the agency now will use that feedback to develop its forthcoming proposal.

OOIDA’s comments

In its comments filed on March 20, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association warned the agency that it shouldn’t roll out the technology before it is ready.

“Despite the various claims that autonomous vehicles will lead to zero deaths, there continue to be real-world situations in which automation has devastatingly failed,” OOIDA wrote. “While autonomous vehicles might improve safety under certain conditions, they create new risks with dangerous outcomes.”

In addition, OOIDA reminded the agency that autonomous vehicles could drastically change the trucking industry and its workforce. In recent years, FMCSA has focused on the recruitment and retention of truck drivers, while simultaneously paving the way for the introduction of autonomous trucks.

“While we are still years away from fully automated trucks, decisions made today will have a significant impact on the deployment of autonomous vehicle technologies, ADS-equipped commercial motor vehicles, and ultimately, on the livelihood of professional truck drivers and the economy at large,” OOIDA wrote. “Elected officials, federal regulators and our industry partners must develop autonomous vehicle policies in a responsible manner that considers the perspective of American truckers.”

House hearing

Congress also is paying attention to how the development of autonomous trucks will affect highway safety and the industry. In September, the House Highway and Transit Subcommittee held a hearing about the future of autonomous commercial motor vehicles.

Witness Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, said the technology is not ready and pointed to recent crashes involving autonomous vehicles. Chase also noted examples of San Francisco police and firefighters being prevented from reaching emergencies due to autonomous vehicles obstructing the roads.

“I think we absolutely need prudence when discussing autonomous vehicles of any level,” Chase said. “The biggest example we have so far is San Francisco, and it’s not going so well, to say the least. It’s a problem. We can’t just stick our head in the sand and pretend these problems don’t exist.” LL