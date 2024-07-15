Automated driving system proposal slated for 2024

As companies roll out plans to deploy fully autonomous trucks, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is scheduled to unveil a regulatory approach to automated driving systems later this year.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Spring 2024 Unified Regulatory Agenda, FMCSA plans to publish a notice of proposed rulemaking regarding commercial motor vehicles equipped with automated driving systems in December.

“The proposed changes to the commercial motor vehicle operations, inspection, repair and maintenance regulations prioritize safety and security, promote innovation, foster a consistent regulatory approach to ADS-equipped commercial motor vehicles and recognize the difference between human operators and ADS,” the agency wrote.

In February 2023, FMCSA released a supplemental advance notice of proposed rulemaking about automated driving systems to solicit feedback from the industry.

The agency wanted to gather information regarding notification by motor carriers operating level 4 or 5 systems, oversight for remote assistants and vehicle inspection and maintenance.

As part of its formal comments, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association told the agency that it shouldn’t roll out autonomous technology before it is ready.

“Despite the various claims that autonomous vehicles will lead to zero deaths, there continue to be real-world situations in which automation has devastatingly failed,” OOIDA wrote. “While autonomous vehicles might improve safety under certain conditions, they create new risks with dangerous outcomes.”

In addition, the OOIDA Foundation said that truck drivers point to the necessity of having a skilled operator on board to take control and to identify mechanical or cargo securement problems.

“OOIDA members are strongly opposed to the rapid advancement of autonomous truck technology and view it as a push by large motor carriers to drive down wages,” the OOIDA Foundation wrote. “Many viewed autonomous truck technology as an expensive and unnecessary technology that would push small owner-operators out of business.”

Waabi, Kodiak Robotics and Aurora Innovation all have announced plans to deploy driverless trucks in the next year.