Automated driving system proposal hits OMB

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s proposed regulatory framework regarding the operation of commercial motor vehicles equipped with automated driving systems could be released soon.

FMCSA sent its notice of proposed rulemaking to the White House’s Office of Management and Budget for review on Thursday, Dec. 14. It is tentatively scheduled to be released to the public this month.

The purported goal of the rulemaking is to ensure the safe deployment of automated driving systems for large trucks and other commercial motor vehicles.

“The proposed changes to the commercial motor vehicle operations, inspection, repair and maintenance regulations prioritize safety and security, promote innovation, foster a consistent regulatory approach to ADS-equipped commercial motor vehicles and recognize the difference between human operators and ADS,” FMCSA wrote.

In February, FMCSA released a supplemental advance notice of proposed rulemaking about automated driving systems to solicit feedback from the industry.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents small-business truckers, told the agency that autonomous technology shouldn’t be deployed before it is ready.



“Despite the various claims that autonomous vehicles will lead to zero deaths, there continue to be real-world situations in which automation has devastatingly failed,” OOIDA wrote in its comments filed in March. “While autonomous vehicles might improve safety under certain conditions, they create new risks with dangerous outcomes.”

In September, the House Highway and Transit Subcommittee held a hearing titled, “The Future of Automated Commercial Motor Vehicles.” Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, testified at the House hearing that the technology is not ready and pointed to recent crashes involving autonomous vehicles. There have been numerous reported incidents in San Francisco, where companies have operated fleets of robotaxis without a human driver.

“I think we absolutely need prudence when discussing autonomous vehicles of any level,” Chase said. “The biggest example we have so far is San Francisco, and it’s not going so well, to say the least. It’s a problem. We can’t just stick our head in the sand and pretend these problems don’t exist.”

It is unclear exactly when FMCSA’s notice of proposed rulemaking will clear OMB and be released to the public. However, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s September 2023 Significant Rulemaking Report targeted Dec. 29 as the release date. More recently, the Fall 2023 Regulatory Agenda suggested the unveiling sometime in December without mentioning a specific date. LL