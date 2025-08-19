Automated driving comment period open

What is the most efficient way to deploy automated driving systems across the U.S.?

Recent opposition pointed to several factors, including automated driving posing a threat to American jobs.

Supporters of automated driving systems have countered by saying the technology could “significantly improve” the country’s supply chain.

The U.S. Department of Transportation published a request in the Federal Register on Monday, Aug. 18 seeking input on the deployment and safe operation of automated driving systems.

This request in support of efficient nationwide automated vehicle deployment does not cover vehicle safety topics required by current federal regulations.

During this 60-day comment period, technology developers, operators of automated vehicle fleets, transportation agencies, researchers and other industry stakeholders are encouraged to provide their feedback.

Written submissions must be received by Oct. 17.

The U.S. DOT is looking for specifics on the following:

Data standards and integration

Edge case characteristics identification

Supervision dynamics and human interaction

Evidence-based evaluation

Transparency and building public understanding of variations in automated vehicle impacts on the transportation system

Evaluation of consistent and robust vehicle behavior interactions with other road users and the transportation system

In April 2025, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration updated its automated vehicle framework to remedy the patchwork of state laws and regulations.

“As part of DOT’s innovation agenda, our new framework will slash red tape and move us closer to a single national standard that spurs innovation and prioritizes safety,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

More recently, on Aug. 6, NHTSA issued its first-ever demonstration exemption for Zoox driverless vehicles under its expanded automated vehicle exemption program.

“This is a win-win for safety and innovation,” Duffy said. “U.S. companies like Zoox have a process to create and test their latest technologies.”

NHTSA also closed the investigation into Zoox’s self-certification of its automated vehicles under the condition the company remove or cover all statements that its vehicles comply with applicable Federal Motor vehicle Safety Standards. LL

