Aurora ramping up its driverless truck production

Will we see tens of thousands of driverless trucks on our nation’s highways before the end of the decade?

Aurora CEO Chris Urmson suggested that may be the case during the company’s third-quarter report to shareholders delivered on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Fresh off receiving an exemption from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, the driverless trucking company said it projects rapid growth in the coming months and years.

Aurora expects to have 200 driverless trucks in operation by the end of the year.

“We have reached a defining inflection point for our business and our industry,” Urmson said. “The Aurora Driver is hauling freight for major carriers with nobody behind the wheel, our assembly lines are ramping, and our OEM and Tier 1 partners are preparing for high-volume production. We’ve built an ecosystem designed to put tens of thousands of trucks on the road by the end of the decade.”

Aurora said that it had more than 20 driverless trucks built and about to be added to the fleet. Additionally, the company said it is “building toward an annualized capacity of more than 1,000 trucks and expects to reach 20 trucks per week in early December, with room to scale further.”

Charger Logistics has agreed to own and operate 500 Aurora Driver-powered trucks, with deliveries expected in 2027 and 2028.

Aurora has previously said that it expects to have 30,000 driverless trucks operating along U.S. highways by 2030.

FMCSA exemption opens door

It’s no coincidence that Aurora’s huge growth projections follow FMCSA’s announcement that it would allow motor carriers operating Level 4 automated driving system-equipped commercial motor vehicles to use cab-mounted warning beacons when stopped on a highway shoulder. Without the exemption, the regulation requires truck drivers to place warning triangles in a specific manner around the stopped truck.

“By successfully demonstrating that its warning beacon technology would likely achieve a level of safety equivalent to or greater than legacy requirements, Aurora’s leadership in working with federal regulators has cleared the way for driverless freight at scale for the industry,” the company said.

The exemption was granted despite heavy opposition from the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association and truck safety groups.

“Relaxing safety standards for the AV industry, which fights tooth and nail against even minimal transparency and accountability, should alarm all highway users,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “We hope this isn’t the start of a new trend at FMCSA, where tech profits are prioritized over highway safety and the livelihood of American truckers. We urge the agency to take a different approach in future requests.”

During the public comment period, the Truck Safety Coalition told FMCSA that granting the exemption would constitute “regulatory malpractice.”

“Never before has such a revolutionary technology been provided a ‘hall pass’ to experiment in interstate commerce with such a scarcity of information,” the Truck Safety Coalition wrote. LL