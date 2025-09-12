Aurora plans to expand routes

Aurora Innovation has announced new partnerships and plans to increase operations.

Aurora recently presented at the Goldman Sachs Communicopia and Technology Conference as well as the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference.

At those events, the company laid out plans for the future and current financial conditions.

Aurora said it has completed 50,000 driverless miles on public roads and plans to add additional routes to Fort Worth, El Paso and Phoenix by the end of this year. Plans for 2026 include customer terminal operations and operations throughout the Sun Belt region.

Going forward, Aurora has set a goal of 200,000-250,000 driverless miles annually. In an effort to meet these goals, the company announced partnerships with customs border patrol agencies, as well as with Volvo and Paccar on their autonomy-enabled trucks.

Adapting to weather, including wind and rain, is a continued focus.

Entering the robotaxi market after its third-generation hardware is launched is a possibility in 2027, Aurora said.

Aurora believes it will need to increase capital raised to match projected growth. The Pittsburgh-based company added that its second-generation hardware should provide cost reductions.

J.B. Hunt, Daimler Truck North America and International have also ramped up their autonomous truck operations.

Federal guidelines were updated in June and again in September to “modernize” the deployment of autonomous vehicles and “eliminate redundant requirements.”

“Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards were written for vehicles with human drivers and need to be updated for autonomous vehicles,” NHTSA Chief Counsel Peter Simshauser said. “Removing these requirements will reduce costs and enhance safety. NHTSA is committed to supporting the safe development of advanced technologies and advancing a new era of transportation.”

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has been vocal about the federal government needing to create rules regarding autonomous technology.

“The federal government must require companies to provide data detailing the performance of their vehicles, including mandatory testing, safety and crash reporting requirements,” OOIDA wrote in August. “This will give the public direct and easy access to performance information about vehicles they share the road with.”

The 60-day comment period regarding the deployment of automated driving systems across the U.S. remains open through Oct. 17. LL

