Auction of Celadon’s headquarters furnishings underway

Some of Celadon’s assets from its corporate headquarters in Indianapolis are now on the auction block.

A total of four auctions featuring items from the bankrupt trucking firm’s office complex and driver welcome center are being listed online, including office equipment, driver dorms and medical equipment, according to a press release from Key Auctioneers of Indianapolis.

According to the release, Celadon’s assets will be split across four different online auctions:

Driver dorms, training rooms and equipment, truck parts and grounds maintenance equipment; closes March 9.

Gym and exercise equipment (including treadmills, spin cycles and weights), medical equipment from the company’s clinic, TVs and cafeteria-style picnic tables; closes March 10.

IT and office equipment, including hundreds of computers, office phones, laptops, headsets, printers and TVs; closes March 16.

Office furnishings, including unique conference tables made from trailer decks, knoll desks and office chairs; closes March 17.

The first two auctions are open and available for online bidding.

What won’t be for sale in this auction: any of the company’s power units or trailers. Last month, a federal bankruptcy judge named Canadian auctioneers Ritchie Bros. as the firm to in charge of auctioning off the fleet assets of Celadon Group.

At the time of Celadon’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in December 2019, the company had almost 2,800 power units, according to data from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. The company was one of the largest over-the-road trucking companies in North America.