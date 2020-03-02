Auction of Celadon’s headquarters furnishings underway

March 2, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

Some of Celadon’s assets from its corporate headquarters in Indianapolis are now on the auction block.

A total of four auctions featuring items from the bankrupt trucking firm’s office complex and driver welcome center are being listed online, including office equipment, driver dorms and medical equipment, according to a press release from Key Auctioneers of Indianapolis.

According to the release, Celadon’s assets will be split across four different online auctions:

  • Driver dorms, training rooms and equipment, truck parts and grounds maintenance equipment; closes March 9.
  • Gym and exercise equipment (including treadmills, spin cycles and weights), medical equipment from the company’s clinic, TVs and cafeteria-style picnic tables; closes March 10.
  • IT and office equipment, including hundreds of computers, office phones, laptops, headsets, printers and TVs; closes March 16.
  • Office furnishings, including unique conference tables made from trailer decks, knoll desks and office chairs; closes March 17.

The first two auctions are open and available for online bidding.

cat-scale-728x90-3-20
iowa80-728x90-2-20

What won’t be for sale in this auction: any of the company’s power units or trailers. Last month, a federal bankruptcy judge named Canadian auctioneers Ritchie Bros. as the firm to in charge of auctioning off the fleet assets of Celadon Group.

At the time of Celadon’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in December 2019, the company had almost 2,800 power units, according to data from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. The company was one of the largest over-the-road trucking companies in North America.

cat-scale-728x90-3-20
iowa80-728x90-2-20

Related News

truckers against trafficking

Indiana

Specially designed Kenworth to benefit Truckers Against Trafficking

A specially designed Kenworth will soon be auctioned off to benefit Truckers Against Trafficking. Also: States consider bills to allow or restrict tolling.

By Mark Reddig | February 06

OSHA orders trucking company to pay ‘whistleblower’

Crime & Courts

OSHA orders trucking company to pay ‘whistleblower’

OSHA determined that a defunct Connecticut trucking company retaliated against a trucker who voiced concerns about hours-of-service violations.

By Land Line Staff | February 28

Safety systems not required in trucks the focus of negligence lawsuit

Crime & Courts

Trucking companies sued for not including nonmandatory safety systems

Navistar, Rush Truck Centers and others are being sued based on the claim they were negligent for not including safety systems that are not required by law.

By Tyson Fisher | February 27

Total Quality Logistics informs carriers of data breach

Crime & Courts

Total Quality Logistics informs carriers of data breach

Total Quality Logistics is informing affected motor carriers of a data breach that allowed hackers to access tax ID numbers and other personal information.

By Mark Schremmer | February 27