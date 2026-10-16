Attention Maryland toll users

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore resulted in more than $100 million in lost revenue.

“Cumulatively, from the date of collapse to the assumed reopening in the fall of 2028, the revenue loss associated with the closure of the bridge is estimated to be $143.9 million,” the Maryland Transportation Authority told WMAR-TV in July 2024.

To recover these losses, the Maryland Transportation Authority moved a scheduled increase in 2028 up to 2027.

Those plans have changed.

The state had not implemented any major statewide toll increases since 2013 and previously decreased rates in 2016 and 2019.

Gov. Wes Moore announced on Wednesday, Oct. 14, that he has instructed the Maryland Transportation Authority to pause toll increases for the next year.

“This will save Marylanders at least $50 million,” Moore said in a video posted on X. “I know times are tough and when costs go up, government should be looking for ways to bring them down.”

To give Marylanders extra breathing room, I’ve instructed @TheMDTA to pause any increases in tolls for the next year. https://t.co/KFhoX4mA4l — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) October 14, 2026

According to the Key Bridge Rebuild website, officials anticipate the new bridge will open to traffic by 2030.

“Thanks to Governor Moore’s leadership and direction, the Maryland Transportation Authority is delaying any toll increases in 2027,” Maryland transportation officials said in a statement to WBAL-TV. “The MDTA will continue keeping Maryland’s toll roads, bridges and tunnels in a state of good repair.”

In October 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice settled a civil lawsuit against the owner and operator of the vessel that crashed into and caused the collapse of the Key Bridge.

These funds will not be used for the reconstruction of the bridge, but are allocated for costs incurred by the federal government during cleanup efforts.

Current rates for all toll roads operated by the Maryland Transportation Authority are available online. LL

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