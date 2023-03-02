ATRI seeks feedback from trucking industry

An integral part of the American Transportation Research Institute’s Operational Costs of Trucking report is data from motor carriers and owner-operators.

ATRI is seeking input from for-hire motor carriers on operational cost data by April 28.

The requested information can be submitted through the data collection form on the ATRI website. That data can also be sent to ATRI by email to ALeslie@Trucking.org, or faxed to 651-631-9500.

“ATRI’s Ops Costs report is indispensable for benchmarking our operations,” James Burg, president and CEO of Warren, Mich.-based James Burg Trucking Co., said in an ATRI news release. “It confirms what we are doing well and notes where we can achieve additional cost savings. The customized peer-group assessment is invaluable to our benchmarking activities.”

This will be the 15th year ATRI has produced the report, which is one of the most used and comprehensive benchmarking tools in the trucking industry, said the news release.

Fleet metrics used by ATRI for the report include driver pay, fuel costs, insurance premiums, and equipment lease or purchase payments. This costs and operational data is collected confidentially and will reveal key trends for fleets regardless of sector, size or region.

ATRI is asking motor carriers and owner-operators participating to provide full-year 2022 costs per mile and/or cost per hour.

At the request of carriers, this year’s report will include updated efficiency metrics, such as miles between breakdowns.

In addition, those participating in the study will again receive a customized report that compares their fleet’s costs and operations to peer carriers, as well as an advanced copy of the full report.

Confidential information for the report is protected and published only in anonymized, aggregate form, said the news release.

Detailed information about the ATRI Operational Costs of Trucking report is available on their website. LL

