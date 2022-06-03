Atlanta voters approve infrastructure funds

June 3, 2022

Keith Goble

|

Voters in the city of Atlanta recently approved multiple ballot questions to raise $750 million for infrastructure improvements. The questions were touted to help address a $3 billion infrastructure backlog.

In November 2016, city voters approved a five-year, 0.4-cent sales tax. The local option sales tax was touted to raise $380 million for projects that include improvements to the Atlanta beltline. Funds also were used for projects that included synchronizing the city’s traffic lights.

A question on the city’s May ballot asked voters whether to renew the local option sales tax to raise an additional $350 million for five more years.

Revenue will be applied for projects throughout the city that include road, bridge, and sidewalk repairs. A list of projects is available.

Specifically, $18 million will be used to replace, repair and maintain bridges. More than $100 will be used to improve road safety and protected bike lanes.

Infrastructure bonds

Two more questions on last month’s ballot asked voters whether to approve $400 million in infrastructure bonds.

The bonds will be used for transit, pedestrian projects, and building projects.

One question authorizes $210 million for buildings and building renovations.

The second question authorized $190 million for projects such as parks, trail and transport. Just over half that amount will be applied for transport and trails. The rest will be used for parks. LL

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.

