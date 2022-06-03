Atlanta voters approve infrastructure funds

Voters in the city of Atlanta recently approved multiple ballot questions to raise $750 million for infrastructure improvements. The questions were touted to help address a $3 billion infrastructure backlog.

In November 2016, city voters approved a five-year, 0.4-cent sales tax. The local option sales tax was touted to raise $380 million for projects that include improvements to the Atlanta beltline. Funds also were used for projects that included synchronizing the city’s traffic lights.

A question on the city’s May ballot asked voters whether to renew the local option sales tax to raise an additional $350 million for five more years.

Revenue will be applied for projects throughout the city that include road, bridge, and sidewalk repairs. A list of projects is available.

Specifically, $18 million will be used to replace, repair and maintain bridges. More than $100 will be used to improve road safety and protected bike lanes.

Infrastructure bonds

Two more questions on last month’s ballot asked voters whether to approve $400 million in infrastructure bonds.

The bonds will be used for transit, pedestrian projects, and building projects.

One question authorizes $210 million for buildings and building renovations.

The second question authorized $190 million for projects such as parks, trail and transport. Just over half that amount will be applied for transport and trails. The rest will be used for parks. LL

