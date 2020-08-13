Voters in one Atlanta metropolitan county will decide this fall whether to tax themselves in an effort to help reduce congestion.

The Gwinnett County Commission voted last month to put a referendum on the November countywide ballot to impose a one-cent sales tax for transit improvements in the Atlanta-area’s largest suburban county.

The tax is estimated to raise $12.1 billion over 30 years.

A similar countywide question on a special election ballot in March 2019 failed by a 54-46% margin.

Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties already collect a penny sales tax to reduce congestion by bolstering transit. The city of Atlanta collects another one-half-cent sales tax.

Taking commuters off roads

Passage of the question in Gwinnett County is expected to bolster the plan to extend Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority’s heavy rail system into the county. Specifically, the transit agency that serves Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties would extend the heavy rail system from Doraville north along Interstate 85.

The estimated cost of the project is $1.455 billion.

Gwinnett County also would build and operate an expanded bus system. Additionally, seven arterial rapid transit lines and 22 local bus lines would be added.

Advocates say the tax revenue would also be used to create bus-only lanes along certain roadways.

Difference from one year ago

The failed question from last year called for eliminating Gwinnett County Transit. In its place, MARTA would have operated all transit service in the county.

This year’s ballot question would expand Gwinnett County Transit and add MARTA to the county.

If approved, the one-cent tax would be collected starting April 1.

