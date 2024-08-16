ATHS to showcase trucks at hall of fame event

Ahead of its 2024 American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the American Truck Historical Society is offering truck owners an opportunity to showcase their trucks at this year’s event.

For more information on how to submit a truck to be featured as part of the ATHS event recognizing industry leaders who had a major impact on the trucking industry, call 816-777-0924 or email Courtney@ATHS.org.

This year’s hall of fame class will be honored on Oct. 23 at ATHS headquarters in Kansas City, Mo.

“Each of these pioneers has made a big impact on the industry,” said Tom Mullen, American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame chair. “Robert Young is the founder of ABF; Fred Jones perfected the art of refrigeration for trucks and railroad trailers; John Raun was the leader of transportation logistics and Marvin Rush formed a nationwide chain of dealerships, Rush Enterprises.”

Previous ATHS inductees

2023: Harry Kent and Edgar Worthington

Al and Don Schneider

Ted Rodgers

Frank Seiberling

2022: Bill and Carolyn Moon

Leland James

Earl and Lillian Congdon

2021: Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association

Clessie Lyle Cummins

John (Jack) and Gus Mack

Dave Nemo

In addition to the 2024 hall of fame inductees, several other individuals and trucking companies will be recognized.

Golden Achievement Award (50+ years of dedication)

Charles Oliver Brown – Westminster, S.C.

Jim Eisenhard – Macungie, Pa.

Mark Henderson – Weedsport, N.Y.

Paul Kauffman – Belleville, Pa.

Maxwell Keough – Logan, Utah (formerly Sydney, Australia)

Larry Martin – Reinholds, Pa.

Dan Melone – Andover, Mass.

Billy Parker – Norwood, N.C.

Lenny Wild – Newton, Kan.

ATHS Historian Award

Don Arnauckas – Oakville, Conn.

Dick Callaway – Tryon, N.C.

ATHS Distinguished Service Award

Henry Fowler – Mechanicsville, Md.

Carolyn Vannatta – Leonardtown, Md.

Museum Recognition

George Kirkham, Kirkham International Truck Museum – Alberta, Canada

50-Year Company Award

Parker’s Garage – Gig Harbor, Wash.

75-Year Company Award

Makovsky Brothers – Whitehill, Pa. LL

