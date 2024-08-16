ATHS to showcase trucks at hall of fame event
August 16, 2024
•Land Line Staff
Ahead of its 2024 American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame induction ceremony, the American Truck Historical Society is offering truck owners an opportunity to showcase their trucks at this year’s event.
For more information on how to submit a truck to be featured as part of the ATHS event recognizing industry leaders who had a major impact on the trucking industry, call 816-777-0924 or email Courtney@ATHS.org.
This year’s hall of fame class will be honored on Oct. 23 at ATHS headquarters in Kansas City, Mo.
“Each of these pioneers has made a big impact on the industry,” said Tom Mullen, American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame chair. “Robert Young is the founder of ABF; Fred Jones perfected the art of refrigeration for trucks and railroad trailers; John Raun was the leader of transportation logistics and Marvin Rush formed a nationwide chain of dealerships, Rush Enterprises.”
Previous ATHS inductees
2023: Harry Kent and Edgar Worthington
Al and Don Schneider
Ted Rodgers
Frank Seiberling
2022: Bill and Carolyn Moon
Leland James
Earl and Lillian Congdon
2021: Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association
Clessie Lyle Cummins
John (Jack) and Gus Mack
Dave Nemo
In addition to the 2024 hall of fame inductees, several other individuals and trucking companies will be recognized.
Golden Achievement Award (50+ years of dedication)
Charles Oliver Brown – Westminster, S.C.
Jim Eisenhard – Macungie, Pa.
Mark Henderson – Weedsport, N.Y.
Paul Kauffman – Belleville, Pa.
Maxwell Keough – Logan, Utah (formerly Sydney, Australia)
Larry Martin – Reinholds, Pa.
Dan Melone – Andover, Mass.
Billy Parker – Norwood, N.C.
Lenny Wild – Newton, Kan.
ATHS Historian Award
Don Arnauckas – Oakville, Conn.
Dick Callaway – Tryon, N.C.
ATHS Distinguished Service Award
Henry Fowler – Mechanicsville, Md.
Carolyn Vannatta – Leonardtown, Md.
Museum Recognition
George Kirkham, Kirkham International Truck Museum – Alberta, Canada
50-Year Company Award
Parker’s Garage – Gig Harbor, Wash.
75-Year Company Award
Makovsky Brothers – Whitehill, Pa. LL
Read more Land Line news.