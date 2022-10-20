ATHS to induct 2022 Hall of Fame class on Oct. 26

The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame will hold its 2022 induction ceremony at 1 p.m. Central on Oct. 26 at the American Truck Historical Society headquarters in Kansas City, Mo.

In 2021, this Hall of Fame was established with OOIDA among its first class of honorees.

This year’s American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame inductees:

“The ATHS mission is to preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry, and its pioneers,” Laurence Gration, American Truck Historical Society executive director, said in a news release. “The ATIL Hall of Fame fits into our mission of honoring these pioneers who laid the foundation for the trucking industry. In addition, it recognizes the trucking professional’s contribution to the economy and impact on consumerism.”

According to the American Truck Historical Society news release, John O’Leary, president/CEO of Daimler Truck North America; the Moon family of the Iowa 80 Group; and the Congdon family of Old Dominion are expected to be in attendance for the induction ceremony.

In addition, Cummins will be represented, and Dave Nemo will serve as master of ceremonies.

“ATHS is pleased to welcome back past inductee and ATHS Visionary Partner, Cummins; and past inductee and radio trucking great Dave Nemo, who will be the master of ceremony,” Tom Mullen, American Trucking Industry Leader Hall of Fame chair, said in the news release. “We hope to continue to grow this event each year. There is no better way to honor the trucking industry than by celebrating professional drivers and trucking industry leaders.”

Facility tours will be offered following the induction ceremony until 5 p.m. Central, and several trucks will be on display. The American Trucking Historical Society will also be open.

This event is open to the public.

More information about the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame is available online. LL