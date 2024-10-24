ATHS makes 2024 hall of fame class official

The fourth class of the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame was inducted at the American Truck Historical Society headquarters in Kansas City, Mo. on Oct. 23.

Jimmy Mac, Radio Nemo on-air host, served as the master of ceremonies for the event honoring the likes of John Ruan, founder of Ruan Transportation; Marvin Rush, founder of Rush Enterprises; Frederick McKinley Jones, inventor and founder of Thermo King and Robert Young, founder of ABF Freight.

“I think the wall talks for itself,” said Tom Mullen, Chair of the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame. “It’s growing and the industry realizes this is a great thing and should have been done long ago. ATHS has inducted over 900 individuals into its hall of fame. These are the icons of the industry, but ATHS also has its own awards program.”

Those individuals and companies also recognized this year by ATHS for their achievements and contributions to the trucking industry included:

Golden Achievement Award (50+ years of dedication)

Charles Oliver Brown – Westminster, S.C.

Jim Eisenhard – Macungie, Pa.

Mark Henderson – Weedsport, N.Y.

Paul Kauffman – Belleville, Pa.

Maxwell Keough – Logan, Utah (formerly Sydney, Australia)

Larry Martin – Reinholds, Pa.

Dan Melone – Andover, Mass.

Billy Parker – Norwood, N.C.

Lenny Wild – Newton, Kan.

ATHS Historian Award

Don Arnauckas – Oakville, Conn.

Dick Callaway – Tryon, N.C.

ATHS Distinguished Service Award

Henry Fowler – Mechanicsville, Md.

Carolyn Vannatta – Leonardtown, Md.

Museum Recognition

George Kirkham, Kirkham International Truck Museum – Alberta, Canada

50-Year Company Award

Parker’s Garage – Gig Harbor, Wash.

75-Year Company Award

Makovsky Brothers – Whitehall, Pa.

A selection of historic trucks as well as the OOIDA tour trailer were also on display outside the ATHS headquarters as part of the event.

“Our mission statement is to preserve the history of the trucking industry and its pioneers and we will continue to do that as this event grows,” Mullen said.

Previous American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame inductees

2023:

Harry Kent and Edgar Worthington (Kenworth)

Al and Don Schneider (Schneider National Inc.)

Ted Rogers (American Trucking Associations)

Frank Seiberling (Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company)

2022:

Bill and Carolyn Moon (Iowa 80)

Leland James (Freightliner Trucks)

Earl and Lillian Congdon (Old Dominion Freight Line)

2021: