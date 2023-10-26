ATHS inducts newest hall of fame class

The American Truck Historical Society honored the 2023 inductees to its American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The induction ceremony, held at the American Truck Historical Society headquarters in Kansas City, Mo., recognized Harry Kent and Edgar Worthington, founders of Kenworth; Al and Don Schneider, founders of Schneider National Inc; Ted Rodgers, first president of the American Trucking Associations; and Frank Seiberling, founder of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company.

“To be able to induct Kenworth on its 100th anniversary is just awesome,” said Laurence Gration, executive director for ATHS. “Then you’ve got names like Schneider and Goodyear; there’s no explanation needed there. They’re all an important part of the industry.”

Accepting on behalf of those honorees were Kevin Tobin, sales and service manager, and Kyle Kimball, director of marketing, for Kenworth; Jonathan Bechtel, dedicated business development director for Schneider; Dave Beasley, vice president of commercial tires, and Joe Stuglis, director of commercial fleet sales, for Goodyear; and ATA chairman of the board, Daniel VanAlstin.

In addition to the hall of fame honorees, the American Truck Historical Society also presented several awards:

125-year company award – Goodyear

100-year company award – Kenworth

100-year company award – ABF Freight

75-year company award – Schneider

75-year company award – ATA

50-year company award – Nuss Truck & Equipment

Museum award – Nuss Collection/Robert Nuss

Historian of the Industry award – Tim Wright

Golden Achievement award – Dave Reynolds

Jimmy Mac of Radio Nemo served as the master of ceremony for the hall of fame induction ceremony. The current American Truck Historical Society president, Marty Glomb, and Tom Mullen, American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame chair, also addressed those in attendance.

The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame was established in 2021, with OOIDA among its first class of inductees.

Gration said as the hall of fame continues to grow, the reaction of those inductees says it all.

“It really is just so heartwarming to be able to recognize people in the industry and have their descendants come in and accept the awards,” Gration said. “It’s really an honor for anybody.” LL

More Land Line news.