ATHS Hall of Fame induction ceremony set for Oct. 25

The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame will induct its latest class at 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at the American Truck Historical Society’s headquarters in Kansas City, Mo.

ATHS announced the class earlier this summer. Additional information has been revealed since then, including details on a celebration of Kenworth Truck Company’s 100-year anniversary.

“In addition to recognizing the merit of these pioneers, there will be lots to see,” American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame Chair Tom Mullen said. “We will be celebrating Kenworth’s 100th anniversary by displaying Kenworth trucks throughout the years. Attendees can also enjoy a state-of-the-art simulator and the Kenworth 100-year history trailer.”

The Hall of Fame inductees are:

Robert A. Young Jr., founder of ABF Freight

Ted Rodgers, first president of American Trucking Associations

Frank Seiberling, founder of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Harry Kent and Edgar Worth, founders of Kenworth

Al and Don Schneider, founders of Schneider National Inc.

“This year marks the third year that ATHS will honor pioneers of the trucking industry,” Mullen said. “We invite the public, especially those in the truck transportation truck sector, to learn about the significant impact each of these pioneers has made upon the trucking industry and moving America forward.”

OOIDA was honored as part of the first American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame class in 2021.

Association President Todd Spencer accepted on behalf of OOIDA.

“It’s indeed an honor that the efforts of our organization are being recognized,” Spencer said at the 2021 induction ceremony. “There have been lots of changes and evolution within the industry, but what’s been needed through all this time is policymakers, regulators, truck manufacturers and everybody else, needs to hear from the people behind the wheel. That’s what OOIDA has been dedicated to from the very beginning.”

A tour of the ATHS visitor center will take place following this year’s induction ceremony. Past inductees as well as ATHS members and its board of directors are expected to attend, according to a news release. LL