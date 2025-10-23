ATHS Hall of Fame adds fifth class

The American Truck Historical Society was formed more than 50 years ago to preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry and its pioneers.

As a way to further showcase the industry, ATHS established the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame in 2021 at its headquarters in Kansas City, Mo.

ATHS said its hall of fame exists to recognize award winners in a venue open to the public.

On Wednesday, Oct. 22, the following individuals became the newest members of the ATIL Hall of Fame:

Roy Carver – Founded Bandag Incorporated, a tire retreading system, in 1957 and built the company’s first finishing line. Today, there are over 1,700 Bandag dealers worldwide.

“This year, we found three candidates we thought were really worthy,” said Tom Mullen, ATIL Hall of Fame chair. “There are many more out there, and we look forward to honoring them in 2026 and beyond. It really does speak to the history of the industry, and that’s really what we’re all about.”

There are now 18 members, including OOIDA, honored on the wall of the ATIL Hall of Fame.

Previous inductees

2024:

John Ruan (Ruan Transportation)

Marvin Rush (Rush Enterprises)

Frederick McKinley Jones (Thermo King)

Robert Young (ABF Freight)

2023:

Harry Kent and Edgar Worthington (Kenworth)

Al and Don Schneider (Schneider National Inc.)

Ted Rogers (American Trucking Associations)

Frank Seiberling (Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company)

2022:

Bill and Carolyn Moon (Iowa 80)

Leland James (Freightliner Trucks)

Earl and Lillian Congdon (Old Dominion Freight Line)

2021:

Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association

Clessie Lyle Cummins (Cummins Engine Co.)

John (Jack) and Gus Mack (Mack Trucks Inc.)

Dave Nemo (Radio Nemo) LL

