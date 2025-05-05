ATHS convention set for June 5-7

The ATHS National Convention and Truck Show is just one month away.

ATHS invites truck enthusiasts, industry professionals and the public to be part of the event, which is scheduled for June 5-7 at Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis.

“There is plenty of trucking history in Wisconsin, and we are ready to make memories with our members and all who love trucks,” said Courtney Cesar, ATHS convention manager. “You’ll laugh, you’ll learn and hopefully you will leave being passionate about trucking history.”

Approximately 1,000 trucks and trailers of all shapes and sizes will be showcased at the ATHS convention, alongside a vendor expo, educational sessions led by industry experts and valuable networking opportunities.

“You’ve got to come to Madison and experience our event, and you will understand why many ‘come for the trucks and join for the people,’” said Peter Wild, ATHS Convention Committee chair. “We anticipate a very good showing.”

Register early

ATHS recommends registering by Sunday, May 11 if you are displaying a truck or plan to attend optional events. You can register online – where ATHS members can log in to receive discounts – or at 816-891-9900.

On-site registration will begin on June 3 in Madison, Wis.

Daily admission for the ATHS convention will be $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Those under 12 years old will be admitted free of charge. Admission includes access to the truck show, vendor expo and learning sessions.

There will also be special events, including a kickoff party, a light show, tours and an awards banquet.

“While the diverse display of trucks is a major highlight, the true magic lies in the ATHS reunion, where old friends reconnect and new friendships blossom, creating an irresistible pull for everyone to return year after year,” ATHS Executive Director John Gravley said of the 2024 event.

More information about this year’s ATHS convention is available on the organization’s website. LL

A list of other truck show events can be found on this Land Line resources page.