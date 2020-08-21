The deadline to for young artists to enter Land Line Magazine’s Trucking in America poster contest is Sept. 15.

The Trucking in America poster contest is for children of professional truck drivers and trucking family relations.

The poster contest will be judged in five age groups – 4 years and under; 5-6 years old; 7-8 years old; 9-12 years old; and 13 years and older. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three places in each category.

The poster contest entries must be submitted by the child’s trucking professional parent or family member. There is no entry fee.

All entries must include:

Sponsor name.

Child’s name.

Child’s age.

Address.

Telephone number.

The artwork must be original. No copying or tracing someone else’s work. Young artists may use crayons, colored pencils, markers or basically whatever medium they are comfortable using. Entries cannot be larger than 11 inches by 17 inches. Only one contest entry per child artist is allowed.

Contest entries must be postmarked by Sept. 15. Land Line plans to announce the winners in the November 2020 issue of Land Line Magazine. Mail entries to:

Land Line Magazine Trucking in American Poster Contest 1 NW OOIDA Dr. Grain Valley, MO 64029

Contest entries will not be returned. Land Line reserves the right to publish all submitted artwork.

Art helps children develop

Art activities such as Land Line Magazine’s Trucking in America poster contest help children learn, Penn State Extension says.

By drawing, painting and similar activities, children learn about the colors, shapes and sizes of objects in their world. They also learn about planning and solving problems by creating works of art, such as posters.

In this case, they might think and learn about what it means to have a parent or loved one who is a professional truck driver.