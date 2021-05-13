Artists discuss trucking connections ahead of SCF benefit concert

St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund’s newest fundraising effort, the Highway to Hope Benefit concert, will feature musical acts with a connection to the trucking industry.

Ahead of this weekend’s concert, Wynonna Judd, who will headline the event, joined the St. Christopher Fund podcast and discussed a variety of topics, including her deep respect for professional drivers and their families.

The St. Christopher Fund podcast series also recorded conversations about their trucking connections with John Schneider, Billy Dean, Lindsay Lawler and Heath Sanders, who are all scheduled to appear at the concert.

“The Highway to Hope benefit is a new event for SCF, and we have been blown away at the respond we received from all of the artists,” said Shannon Currier, director of philanthropy and development for SCF and host of the SCF podcast. “Each one of them expressed a connection to the trucking industry and they all understand and value the vital role trucking has in our country. We thought our podcast would be the perfect platform for artists to share their thoughts about the trucking industry and why they decided to join us for the benefit concert.”

Highway to Hope will be hosted by Radio Nemo’s Jimmy Mac and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 16. Tickets for the live virtual event are still available on the SCF website with a portion of the proceeds going directly to support truck drivers in need. Donations will be accepted throughout the event.

SCF helps over-the-road and regional semitruck drivers and their families who are out of work due to a recent illness or injury. SCF also provides health and wellness programs such as free vaccines and smoking cessation. For more information, visit TruckersFund.org. LL

Other St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund news: