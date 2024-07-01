Still trucking

Land Line
July 2024
Erin Wisdom-Watson
|
Features
Trucking radio legend Dave Nemo is planning to step away from the mic. Find out what he plans to do in his final year of full-time hosting.
By Ryan Witkowski | July 2024
Road Angel Trucker Center in Brownstown, Ill., provides numerous free amenities to truck drivers including lighted parking and food.
By SJ Munoz | July 2024
Roses to a quick-thinking driver and more parking in Indiana. Razzberries for an exemption renewal and costs of converting to electric.
Venomous snakes, the many uses of crickets, and police in disguise make up this edition of Slight Detour.
