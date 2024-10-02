DOT hopes connected vehicles can improve roadway safety

Government officials raise national security concerns

October 2024

Tyson Fisher

|

The U.S. Department of Transportation is looking toward technology to improve safety on our roads. I
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

trucking

News

Trucking companies file lawsuits over DOL rule

A worker classification rule from the U.S. Department of Labor has prompted multiple trucking related lawsuits.

By Tyson Fisher | October 2024

FMCSA

News

FMCSA considers revising safety fitness determinations

Over the summer, FMCSA held three listening sessions to get feedback on how to determine a motor carrier’s safety fitness rating.

By Mark Schremmer | October 2024

truckers

News

Trucking needs new regulatory environment, OOIDA says

Trucking’s current regulatory environment is “dysfunctional,” OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh told Congress at a recent hearing.

By Mark Schremmer | October 2024

broker transparency

News

Broker transparency

OOIDA asked FMCSA in 2020 to issue a proposal to address the lack of broker transparency. That proposal is scheduled for October.

By Mark Schremmer | October 2024

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.