When fiction tells the ugly truth
Related Articles
Business
Volvo call center tackles customers’ truck problems
The Connect system alerts Volvo and Mack truck owners to schedule service visits. It can send its driver to the closest service center.
By Tom Berg | March-April 2025
Business
‘Unprecedented levels’
Reports of cargo theft continued to rise in 2024. The crime has become so prevalent that one industry insider said that it has reached “unprecedented levels.”
By Ryan Witkowski | March-April 2025
Business
Mastering the not-so-little matter of money
OOIDA’s annual Truck To Success seminar features a few presentations on financial topics for those looking to begin a trucking business.
By Erin Wisdom-Watson | March-April 2025
Business
Trucking & Taxes – March/April 2025
Do you need a business plan for your trucking business? You absolutely do. Let a business plan help you reach your goals and dreams.
By Barry G. Fowler | March-April 2025
John Bendel is Land Line’s contributing editor-at-large. A former trucker, former editor at National Lampoon and two trucking magazines, John is an author, photographer, and freelancer. His work has appeared in the New York Times, The Washington Post, and many U.S. newspapers.