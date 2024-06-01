What a trucker wants, needs out of a truck stop
Related Articles
News
AEB rule expected this year
FMCSA and NHTSA appear poised to move forward with a rulemaking that would mandate AEB systems on heavy-duty vehicles.
By Mark Schremmer | June 2024
News
On hold?
Most truckers don’t want a speed limiter mandate. So they likely won’t be upset to hear that FMCSA is behind in releasing a proposal.
By Mark Schremmer | June 2024
News
‘Unworkable’
A trucking executive recently told members of Congress that the administration’s push toward electric trucks is “unworkable.”
By Mark Schremmer | June 2024
News
‘Misguided’ EPA rule finds opposition
The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is supporting an effort to overturn the EPA’s Phase 3 heavy-duty truck emission rule.
By Tyson Fisher | June 2024
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.