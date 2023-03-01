Washington Senate panel advances bill covering restroom access for truck drivers

Land Line
March-April 2023
Keith Goble
News
OOIDA and individual truckers have provided reasons why they believe a speed limiter mandate would cause more harm than good.
By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2023
A House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing provided a glimpse into what issues lawmakers will focus on in 2023.
Rep. Troy Nehls worked with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association to introduce the Trucker Bathroom Access Act.
Before moving forward with a proposal on automated driving systems, FMCSA wants more feedback from industry stakeholders.
Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.
