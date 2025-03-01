Volvo call center tackles customers’ truck problems
Related Articles
Business
When fiction tells the ugly truth
Although “Confessions of a Freight Broker” is fiction, it may reveal some rather ugly truths about the freight brokerage industry.
By John Bendel | March-April 2025
Business
‘Unprecedented levels’
Reports of cargo theft continued to rise in 2024. The crime has become so prevalent that one industry insider said that it has reached “unprecedented levels.”
By Ryan Witkowski | March-April 2025
Business
Mastering the not-so-little matter of money
OOIDA’s annual Truck To Success seminar features a few presentations on financial topics for those looking to begin a trucking business.
By Erin Wisdom-Watson | March-April 2025
Business
Trucking & Taxes – March/April 2025
Do you need a business plan for your trucking business? You absolutely do. Let a business plan help you reach your goals and dreams.
By Barry G. Fowler | March-April 2025
Tom Berg worked his way through college by driving trucks. Since 1978, he’s been writing about trucks and trucking. He holds a Class A commercial driver’s license and drives trucks as part of story research. While semi-retired, Berg still writes about semis as a contributing editor at Land Line.