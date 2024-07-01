U.S. Postal Service still trucking
•
|
Related Articles
News
‘Defying real-world reality’
A coalition of states is taking California to court over its Advanced Clean Fleets regulation, which it deems unconstitutional.
By Tyson Fisher | July 2024
News
High-priced honk
A trucker was recently found negligent in blasting an excessively loud horn that led to a construction worker’s hearing loss.
By Tyson Fisher | July 2024
News
Charge to undo emission standards
A trucking association and a coalition of states are taking the EPA’s new truck emission standards to the courtroom.
By Tyson Fisher | July 2024
News
Survey says Americans prefer fuel tax hike to mileage fee
A simple majority is fine with certain mileage fees, but nearly three-quarters support a fuel tax increase under certain conditions.
By Tyson Fisher | July 2024
John Bendel is Land Line’s contributing editor-at-large. A former trucker, former editor at National Lampoon and two trucking magazines, John is an author, photographer, and freelancer. His work has appeared in the New York Times, The Washington Post, and many U.S. newspapers.