‘Unprecedented levels’

March-April 2025
Ryan Witkowski
Although “Confessions of a Freight Broker” is fiction, it may reveal some rather ugly truths about the freight brokerage industry.
By John Bendel | March-April 2025
The Connect system alerts Volvo and Mack truck owners to schedule service visits. It can send its driver to the closest service center.
By Tom Berg | March-April 2025
OOIDA’s annual Truck To Success seminar features a few presentations on financial topics for those looking to begin a trucking business.
By Erin Wisdom-Watson | March-April 2025
Do you need a business plan for your trucking business? You absolutely do. Let a business plan help you reach your goals and dreams.
By Barry G. Fowler | March-April 2025
