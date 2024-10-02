TuSimple agrees to $189M settlement

Land Line
October 2024
Tyson Fisher
Business
Think you’re ready to be an owner-operator? OOIDA’s Truck to Success course gives you the tools you need to succeed.
By Ryan Witkowski | October 2024
Existing companies are required to submit beneficial ownership information reports by the start of 2025. Find out what you need to know.
By Tyson Fisher | October 2024
Motor carriers continue to have to combat nuclear verdicts. A $90 million verdict was reached even though the trucker wasn’t at fault.
By John Bendel | October 2024
Freight rates have improved some, but the trucking market is not out of the woods quite yet. That’s according to the OOIDA Foundation.
By SJ Munoz | October 2024
Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.
