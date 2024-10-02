Trucking & Taxes – October 2024

Land Line
October 2024
Barry G. Fowler
Business
Think you’re ready to be an owner-operator? OOIDA’s Truck to Success course gives you the tools you need to succeed.
By Ryan Witkowski | October 2024
Existing companies are required to submit beneficial ownership information reports by the start of 2025. Find out what you need to know.
By Tyson Fisher | October 2024
Motor carriers continue to have to combat nuclear verdicts. A $90 million verdict was reached even though the trucker wasn’t at fault.
By John Bendel | October 2024
TuSimple reached a large settlement in a lawsuit that accused the company of misrepresenting the capabilities of its self-driving trucks.
