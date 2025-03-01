Trucking & Taxes – March/April 2025

If you’re a business, you should have a plan

March-April 2025

Barry G. Fowler

|

Do you need a business plan for your trucking business? If you are an owner-operator – whether you
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

Broker

Business

When fiction tells the ugly truth

Although “Confessions of a Freight Broker” is fiction, it may reveal some rather ugly truths about the freight brokerage industry.

By John Bendel | March-April 2025

Volvo

Business

Volvo call center tackles customers’ truck problems

The Connect system alerts Volvo and Mack truck owners to schedule service visits. It can send its driver to the closest service center.

By Tom Berg | March-April 2025

Cargo theft

Business

‘Unprecedented levels’

Reports of cargo theft continued to rise in 2024. The crime has become so prevalent that one industry insider said that it has reached “unprecedented levels.”

By Ryan Witkowski | March-April 2025

Truck To Success

Business

Mastering the not-so-little matter of money

OOIDA’s annual Truck To Success seminar features a few presentations on financial topics for those looking to begin a trucking business.

By Erin Wisdom-Watson | March-April 2025