Trucking & Taxes – March/April 2023

March-April 2023
Barry G. Fowler
Business
For carriers, dealing with a broker can come with a number of concerns. Here are some ways to spot issues before they become a problem.
By Ryan Witkowski | March-April 2023
Western Star’s 57X is an even more edgy-looking ride than its predecessor, the 5700 XE. Production started in 2023.
By Tom Berg | March-April 2023
Preventive maintenance is essential to the health of your truck and engine. Travel Centers of America has tips on what you need to know.
By TA Truck Service | March-April 2023
As more states legalize marijuana, navigating the rules can be tricky for truck drivers. A recent court case highlights the issue.
