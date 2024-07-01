Trucking & Taxes – July 2024

Land Line
July 2024
Barry G. Fowler
Business
Road Law reminds truck drivers not to say too much when receiving a ticket from a police officer. Professionalism goes a long way.
By Jeff McConnell and James Mennella | July 2024
very year, truck owners must pay the Form 2290 Heavy Highway Vehicle Use Tax. The registration period is open but closes the end of August.
By Land Line Staff | July 2024
One of the brightest ideas to come out of 20th century technology is the light-emitting diode,
By Jami Jones | July 2024
OOIDA’s Truck to Success is scheduled for Oct. 22-24 in Blue Springs, Mo. The program was designed with owner-operators’ needs in mind.
By SJ Munoz | July 2024
