Trucking History – November 2024
On the road and on the run
Truck driver Paul Horvath started running races six years ago, and at 65 years old, he has no plans to stop anytime soon.
By Erin Wisdom-Watson | November 2024
‘Move the mission’
As is the case every year, Wreaths Across America needs some assistance from truckers in order to carry out its annual mission.
By Ryan Witkowski | November 2024
‘A second chance’
OOIDA member Marc Robinson of Challis, Idaho, lost his arm in a crash earlier this year in Ohio, but it could have been much worse.
By SJ Munoz | November 2024
Transition Trucking award down to five finalists
The annual effort to give out the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award is down to five finalists, all military veterans.
By SJ Munoz | November 2024
