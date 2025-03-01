Trucking History – March-April 2025
Related Articles
Features
Proud of past, focused on future
OOIDA President Todd Spencer joined the Association in 1976 and has served on the board of directors and as executive vice president.
By SJ Munoz | March-April 2025
Features
Money in the bank
Fuel is a trucker’s No. 1 expense. Meet the people at OOIDA working to help members control that cost.
By Ryan Witkowski | March-April 2025
Features
Georgia bound
For more than 40 years, the Shell Rotella SuperRigs Truck Beauty Contest has showcased some of the most eye-catching trucks on the road.
By Land Line Staff | March-April 2025
Features
Safety is a two-way street
Through a blog posted by the Kansas Department of Transportation, one trucker offered some safety advice to drivers of four-wheel vehicles.
By Land Line Staff | March-April 2025
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.