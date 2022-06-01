Trucking History – June 2022
JUNE 11, 1900 Jack and Gus Mack founded Mack Bros. Co., in Brooklyn, N.Y. The company, known today a
Related Articles
Features
Mudflaps & hashtags
Social media has created another avenue for truckers to communicate ideas, offer advice and even grow their business.
By Ryan Witkowski | June 2022
Features
Celebrate the history of trucking
Celebrate the history of trucking at the 2022 American Truck Historical Society National Convention and Truck Show in Springfield, Ill.
By Ryan Witkowski | June 2022
Features
Something for everyone
Annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree on the horizon. This year’s show is scheduled for July 14-16 at the Iowa 80 Truckstop.
By Ryan Witkowski | June 2022
Features
2022 marks 40 years of SuperRigs
The 2022 version of Shell Rotella SuperRigs will be held at Branson Landing in Branson, Mo. The show is scheduled from June 9-11.
By Land Line Staff | June 2022