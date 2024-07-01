Trucking History – July 2024
Roses & Razzberries – July 2024
Roses to a quick-thinking driver and more parking in Indiana. Razzberries for an exemption renewal and costs of converting to electric.
By SJ Munoz | July 2024
Slight Detour – July 2024
Venomous snakes, the many uses of crickets, and police in disguise make up this edition of Slight Detour.
By Ryan Witkowski | July 2024
OOIDA on the Road – July 2024
This edition of OOIDA on the Road features several members of the Association with decades of experience behind the wheel.
By Land Line Staff | July 2024
Caught on the lot – July 2024
Once again, Bryan “Boss Man” Martin has caught some fine looking trucks on the lot of Four State Trucks in Joplin, Mo.
By Bryan "Boss Man" Martin | July 2024
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.