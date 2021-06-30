Trucking History – July 2021

June 2021

Land Line Staff

|

JULY 12, 1938 The Interstate Commerce Commission, which dissolved on Jan. 1, 1996, enforced the firs
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
TBS

Related Articles

Mark Schremmer, Big Trucking, truckers

Opinion

Lawmakers loved truckers in 2020 – Don’t let them forget in 2021

It was a little more than a year ago when appreciation for truck drivers could be heard all over. PoSubscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

By Mark Schremmer | June 2021

John Bendel pay cuts, driver contracts, Zoom,

Opinion

Zoom Zombies, really?

Heard of the Zoom Zombies? According to a survey by Root Insurance, 54% of participants report troubSubscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

By John Bendel | June 2021

trucking history

Opinion

Trucking History – June 2021

June 26, 1956 The Federal Highway Act provided authorization to build 41,000 miles of interstate higSubscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

By Land Line Staff | June 2021