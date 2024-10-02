Trucking companies file lawsuits over DOL rule
News
FMCSA considers revising safety fitness determinations
Over the summer, FMCSA held three listening sessions to get feedback on how to determine a motor carrier’s safety fitness rating.
By Mark Schremmer | October 2024
News
Trucking needs new regulatory environment, OOIDA says
Trucking’s current regulatory environment is “dysfunctional,” OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh told Congress at a recent hearing.
By Mark Schremmer | October 2024
News
Broker transparency
OOIDA asked FMCSA in 2020 to issue a proposal to address the lack of broker transparency. That proposal is scheduled for October.
By Mark Schremmer | October 2024
News
Compliance date for FMCSA’s Clearinghouse rule approaching
An important compliance date is approaching for truck drivers who carry a prohibited status in FMCSA’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse.
By Ryan Witkowski | October 2024
