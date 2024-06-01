Trucking around the world

Land Line
June 2024
Erin Wisdom-Watson
Features
OOIDA announced the Mary Johnston Scholarship winners. Mason Houghton, grandson of life member Ronnie Martin, won this year’s $2,000 award.
By SJ Munoz | June 2024
Nominations for this year’s Transition Trucking Award will be accepted through June 20. The winner will receive a Kenworth T680.
By Land Line Staff | June 2024
This story probably never happened. But would you put it past big trucking from putting dogs behind the wheel if they could?
By John Bendel | June 2024
OOIDA represents approximately 150,000 members in the United States and Canada. Member feedback is essential to the Association.
