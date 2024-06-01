Truckers beware
CBD may be legal, but professional drivers should steer clear
Related Articles
News
‘Misguided’ EPA rule finds opposition
The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association is supporting an effort to overturn the EPA’s Phase 3 heavy-duty truck emission rule.
By Tyson Fisher | June 2024
News
Warning signs evident
Researchers recently showed how a truck can be hacked through its ELD. Those same cybersecurity concerns extend to driverless trucks.
By Mark Schremmer | June 2024
News
Ticking time bomb?
Researchers gained control of a moving truck by hacking its ELD, exposing alarming cybersecurity weaknesses with the mandated devices.
By Mark Schremmer | June 2024
News
House member pushes back against bill to increase carriers’ minimum insurance
Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., recently told Land Line Now that an effort to increase motor carriers’ minimum insurance would be devastating.
By Mark Schremmer | June 2024
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.