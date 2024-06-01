Truck To Success set for Oct. 22-24

Land Line
June 2024
SJ Munoz
Business
OOIDA’s drug and alcohol consortium – CMCI – was established to keep members compliant with federal drug and alcohol testing requirements.
By SJ Munoz | June 2024
The OOIDA Foundation’s market update that was released in April provided a sobering outlook for the months ahead. Hope remains for later in 2024.
Land Line’s Tom Berg recently participated in a test drive of three Kenworths with Paccar-branded automated transmissions.
By Tom Berg | June 2024
“Spec for a Wreck” was the name of an educational session at the latest Technology & Maintenance Council meeting in New Orleans.
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
