Truck parking touted as major supply chain issue
Speed bump
OOIDA and individual truckers have provided reasons why they believe a speed limiter mandate would cause more harm than good.
By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2023
A trucker’s reality
Rep. Troy Nehls worked with the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association to introduce the Trucker Bathroom Access Act.
By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2023
Rulemaking takes detour
Before moving forward with a proposal on automated driving systems, FMCSA wants more feedback from industry stakeholders.
By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2023
OOIDA to FMCSA: Why now?
OOIDA, AASHTO and some state departments of transportation are speaking out against FMCSA’s proposal to place limits on emergency declarations.
By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2023
Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.