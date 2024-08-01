Truck parking expansion, restroom additions part of Iowa’s road plan

Land Line
August-September 2024
Ryan Witkowski
News
For certain, there never seems to be a shortage of potential regulations being cooked up by lawmakers or government agencies.
By Mark Schremmer | August-September 2024
The underride committee submitted a fractured 410-page report with recommendations from the majority and dissent from those in the minority.
A proposal to reclassify marijuana’s drug status will not prevent the U.S. Department of Transportation from testing for the substance.
Dozens of lawmakers in the House and Senate are united against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s final rule for heavy-duty vehicles.
