Transition Trucking award nominations being accepted

Winner of annual award will receive new Kenworth T680

June 2024

Land Line Staff

|

The search for the 2024 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award winner has begun, as nomin
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

OOIDA

Features

OOIDA announces 2024 Mary Johnston Scholarship winners

OOIDA announced the Mary Johnston Scholarship winners. Mason Houghton, grandson of life member Ronnie Martin, won this year’s $2,000 award.

By SJ Munoz | June 2024

trucking

Features

Trucking around the world

Trucking not only keeps the country moving but also makes the world go ‘round, in that it serves as vital a role elsewhere as it does here.

By Erin Wisdom-Watson | June 2024

trucking

Features

Dog days of trucking?

This story probably never happened. But would you put it past big trucking from putting dogs behind the wheel if they could?

By John Bendel | June 2024

thankful, OOIDA, tour trailer, OOIDA on the road

Features

OOIDA on the Road – June 2024

OOIDA represents approximately 150,000 members in the United States and Canada. Member feedback is essential to the Association.

By Land Line Staff | June 2024