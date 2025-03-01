Towing reform is a topic at four statehouses
Related Articles
News
404 Error: Human driver not found
With deployment on public highways imminent and a favorable political environment in place, driverless trucks are gearing up for takeoff.
By Tyson Fisher | March-April 2025
News
Autonomous truck rules under review in six statehouses
Legislation in six statehouses across the nation addresses concerns about autonomous large trucks on state roadways.
By Keith Goble | March-April 2025
News
‘Urgent national security risk’
Citing an “urgent national security risk,” the Department of Commerce issued a final rule regarding connected vehicle technology.
By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2025
News
‘Restore fairness’
Calling for fairness, thousands of truck drivers recently told FMCSA that the time to enforce broker transparency is now.
By Mark Schremmer | March-April 2025
Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.