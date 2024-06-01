Tough market

Land Line
Advanced Search
June 2024
•
SJ Munoz
|
Business
OOIDA’s drug and alcohol consortium – CMCI – was established to keep members compliant with federal drug and alcohol testing requirements.
By SJ Munoz | June 2024
OOIDA will hold its annual Truck To Success educational training in Blue Springs, Mo., this October. Learn how to improve your business.
Land Line’s Tom Berg recently participated in a test drive of three Kenworths with Paccar-branded automated transmissions.
By Tom Berg | June 2024
“Spec for a Wreck” was the name of an educational session at the latest Technology & Maintenance Council meeting in New Orleans.
SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.
Latest Podcasts