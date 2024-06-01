Tough market

OOIDA Foundation reports falling rates but offers some hope for later in 2024

June 2024

SJ Munoz

|

The OOIDA Foundation’s market update that was released in April provided a sobering outlook for th
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.

Related Articles

CMCI

Business

Keeping you compliant

OOIDA’s drug and alcohol consortium – CMCI – was established to keep members compliant with federal drug and alcohol testing requirements.

By SJ Munoz | June 2024

OOIDA

Business

Truck To Success set for Oct. 22-24

OOIDA will hold its annual Truck To Success educational training in Blue Springs, Mo., this October. Learn how to improve your business.

By SJ Munoz | June 2024

Paccar

Business

Test driving a trio of Kenworths

Land Line’s Tom Berg recently participated in a test drive of three Kenworths with Paccar-branded automated transmissions.

By Tom Berg | June 2024

wreck

Business

‘Spec for a Wreck’ or maybe not

“Spec for a Wreck” was the name of an educational session at the latest Technology & Maintenance Council meeting in New Orleans.

By Tom Berg | June 2024

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.